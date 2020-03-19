Trent Radio President’s Address

Dear Trent Radio humans,

I’m writing to inform you that due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Trent Radio has decided to proceed with health policies being undertaken around the world. We decided this week to suspend our live programming until further notice. And then we thought, “Heck! Why don’t we take listener safety to the next level?!” This is why we are doing our part to keep the airwaves sanitized by re-branding Trent Radio as a content-driven, podcast-only app. If we can scrub clean each second of audio content coming out of Trent Radio, our little community organization can be a credibly-clean podcast app by 2021. Maybe we can harness this momentum and keep not only Trent Radio, but ALL radio off air for 2020!

In all seriousness — let me start again…

Dear Arthur readers, Trent Students, Trent Radio enthusiasts and others,

I am writing to you from the cozy green halls of Trent Radio house at the corner of Parkhill and George streets in Peterborough, a.k.a. Nogojiwanong. My name is Brazil and I am the new President of Trent Radio.

We have decided to do our part in “flattening the curve” by postponing live programming until further notice. This break in programming is quite out of the ordinary for Trent Radio, as we have spent the past year, as always, providing a platform for Trent students and community members to bring their radio dreams to life on the airwaves. We will be back to live programming as soon as possible — stay tuned!

This year was a big one. As with every year, our incredible staff completed and applied for new Special Project grants, ensured that we were abiding CRTC regulation, and kept the coffee brewing at our little house. This year was also difficult. We had to say goodbye to John Muir, one of our fearless leaders who led our radio station through many amazing years. John’s death has had a huge impact on the entire arts community in Peterborough, but especially our corner of the airwaves.

Trent Radio has also experienced some positive changes this year, ahem — THE FLOORS. Have you seen them? They’re gorgeous, and brand-spanking new. The various project grants we’ve started this year will also have a big impact on the future of Trent Radio. As well, our co-captains Jill “Rock and Roll Fairy Godmother” Staveley, and Rob “doesn’t have a cool nickname yet” Hailman have done so much to support and build Trent Radio. Among other things, they helped Trent Radio stay afloat through the Student Choice Initiative (another pandemic-like concern!). I am so grateful to continue to work with them and help this organization flourish.

Even though we’re not going to change so much that we’ll become a podcast app, we are growing in ways that help us continue to be supportive and relevant to the whole Trent and Peterborough/Nogojiwanong community.

I hope you are as excited as I am so be part of this growth. Onward and upward!

Sincerely — no, seriously, I am sincere this time,

Brazil Gaffney-Knox

President, Trent Radio Board of Directors