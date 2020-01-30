RPM Challenge: What’s Stopping You?

Trent Radio challenges YOU to create a record during the month of February.

For the past three years, Trent Radio has put forward a challenge to the Peterborough/Nogojiwanong (and area) community called the RPM Challenge. Record Production Month (RPM) asks people to build an album throughout the month of February. There are no winners or losers – it is a challenge designed to light a flame of creativity under the community pant-seat.

The challenge is to create 10 songs or 35 minutes of recorded material. This is a fairly loose and open-ended challenge (i.e. there are no limits on what constitutes a song!). The RPM challenge “rules” do stipulate that the music (though not necessarily the lyrics) is written and recorded between February 1 and March 1 of the year.

Trent Radio is not in charge of RPM, the community is! Though it was Trent Radio staff from who originally brought RPM to Peterborough/Nogojiwanong, this event is really made possible by volunteers from the arts community in town. Throughout the month of February musicians and music-lovers from the community will run skill-building workshops to help others make their RPM creations the best they can be. If you are interested in helping out, or running a workshop contact RPM on Facebook or email brazilgaffneyknox@trentu.ca.

This challenge is to ALL humans living in Peterborough/Nogojiwanong, join the community! As the official RPM website notes encouragingly: “What’s stopping us? Nothing.”

So get out there (or IN there, perhaps) and get record-producing! It might just be the best challenge you ever give yourself.

See facebook.com/TrentRadioRPMChallenge for details and the event listings both for RPM 2020 and the RPM Listening Party, held on March 6. Check social media for postings about workshops throughout the month of February, they will be finalized in the coming weeks.

You can also check out the rpmchallenge.com for more information about the challenge globally, and to sign up to the official count.