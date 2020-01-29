Trent Teaching Awards: Last Chances to Nominate This Week!

In spirit of Awards Season (if any of you happened to watch the Grammys last weekend), the next round of ceremonies is drawing close. If you or someone you know has a professor/seminar leader/facilitator that deserves a great deal of recognition for their efforts to education, then this week is the last opportunity to vote for them in the Trent Centre for Education’s Teaching Awards! Following up on the previous Arthur article, the awards are a way to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in helping their students succeed in their courses and their fields.

For Trent faculty, these titles are prestigious, and are given to those most deserving – though, its not hard to find great professors at this school! The nominations for the Symons Award for Excellence in Teaching; the Award for Educational Leadership and Innovation; the Award for Excellence in Online Teaching; the Award for Excellence in Teaching Assistance; the CUPE 3908-1 Award for Excellence in Teaching all close on Friday January 31. Information on the awards and how to nominate are available online at www.trentu.ca/teaching.

Recipients for last years (2019) awards include: Susan Yates for the Award for Excellence in Online Teaching; Sam Grey for the CUPE 3908-1 Award for Excellence in Teaching; Wesley Burr for the Symons Award for Excellence in Teaching; Sarah McNeilly for the Award for Excellence in Teaching Assistance; and Sheldene Simola for the Award for Educational Leadership and Innovation.

The awards ceremony for the recipients of this year’s awards will be held on March 31, 2020, at the Student Centre Event Space from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.