Trent Writers Society Hosting Annual All-Night Write Event

We have reached that point in the semester, folks. November is a long month where Trent is buried in snow and students are buried in assignments. What seemed like a breeze at the start of the semester now feels impossible or negotiable; suddenly, slipping out of class to work on other assignments feels like the best option. No can remember the last time they slept, and we all shuffle through the slush on campus with coffees and a backpack with two kilos of textbooks. Since, let’s be honest, we all end up pulling all-nighters, why not spend the night among some new or familiar faces?

Trent Writers Society is hosting their annual All Night Write on Thursday, November 29. All Night Write is a twelve-hour long event spanning from 7 p.m. Thursday night to 7 a.m. Friday morning. The event takes place in Grandma O’Reilly’s room, located in The Whistle Stop Café downtown. All Night Write is a free event, and anyone and everyone is welcome to attend. There is no obligation to stick around for the full twelve hours; everyone is welcome to come and go as they please throughout the night. All Night Write is a great opportunity to do some creative writing, work on assignments for class, or to finish the final stretch on a manuscript for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). If this intensity sounds intimidating, or you need a break, have no fear: there will also be board games and activities abound. Also, there will be free unlimited coffee – yes, free unlimited coffee.

This is an excellent opportunity to catch up on homework and make some new friends. This time in the semester can be overwhelming, and everybody handles their workload differently. It is important to remember to take care of yourself, especially with upcoming exams. If procrastination has gotten the better of you, consider All Night Write as an opportunity to crank out as many words as possible before a looming deadline. If you need a break, creative writing or playing some board games can help you recharge.

It still has yet to be confirmed, but another All Night Write is potentially being planned for January 2019. Until then, Trent Writers Society hosts weekly meetings in OCA 207. Anyone is welcome to drop in, meet group members, and improve their writing skills.