B!KE is a student levy group — our vision is to empower people to ride bikes! Our workshop runs year round at 293 George Street, where you can learn to fix and maintain your bike. We are funded by the student levy, as well as grants and revenue from sales of refurbished bikes. Our staff and hardworking volunteers are comprised of people with a love for bikes and a passion to empower others through education. We feel it’s important to provide a workspace that is welcoming and comfortable to members of all ages and demographics. We take great care to educate our staff and volunteers to provide that space to the best of their ability.

Yearly unlimited use memberships are $35, or $20 for Trent students — B!KE waives this fee for anyone that cannot afford it. Being a member gives you access to our Open Shop program, which works on a drop-in basis where you can take advantage of all the tools in the shop, as well as the support and guidance of our staff and volunteers.

In addition to the Open Shop program, we provide workshops on basic and advanced bicycle mechanics, train volunteers, and have monthly events like glow rides and movie nights! Check out our website for details on upcoming workshops and events or to learn more about volunteering.

B!KE became a levy group in 2011, and funding from our levy supports us in providing a variety of programs, including the aforementioned. Our goal is to make bikes accessible to as many people as possible! A levy refund can be completed by emailing [email protected] with your full name and student number.

We have lots of great workshops and events planned for this Fall! Complete can details found on our website or on our Facebook page.