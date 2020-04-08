Easy, Cheap, Filling Meals Ideas for Quarantine

Since a very young age, we have all been taught the importance of a diet that is balanced in terms of nutrients. However, with limited budget and time, it is very easy for university students to shift the focus from a healthy balanced meal and rely on non-nutritious junk foods that provide very little nutrients required for the healthy functioning of our body. If not junk, students tend to heavily rely on take-out, which can be expensive. Add onto that the situation that we are all facing today; the paranoia that comes with going out to shop for groceries, the rapid shutdowns of businesses and difficulties in transportation, it is important to buy things that are cost effective but at the same time, healthy and filling. So to help, we at Arthur have come up with a comprehensive list of grocery must-haves and three recipes that are easy, delicious, and quick to make.

When thinking about foods that are extremely easy to make and filling, rice and pasta are the two that top the list. Loaded with carbohydrates, both rice and pasta are extremely filling and great for quick and easy lunch or dinner. However, it is important to balance out the carbs with other nutrients. Broccoli, spinach, carrots, mushrooms, and asparagus are all great vegetables that are packed with valuable nutrients like iron and fiber. These vegetables can all be frozen and used over time, making them convenient for students who may sometimes be too busy to cook. As for proteins, chicken is a great option. While comparatively expensive, it can be bought and frozen, and for a single student can go a long way. Eggs are another great source of protein that are cheap and extremely easy to make. As for vegetarian options, canned chickpeas and beans are also a great source of protein. Those aside, some other must-haves include canned peas, canned corn, and canned tuna. Cheap and great as add on ingredients, these can be added into rice, pasta, or made into sandwiches. Another good idea is to invest in sauces like ketchup and soy sauce and dressings that help add flavors to meals and enhance them. Cheese is another essential that is versatile and can make almost any food great.

Below are a few tried and tested simple, cost-effective, filling, and delicious recipes.

One Pot Rice and Veggies

Ingredients:

1 cup of rice

½ cup chopped broccoli

½ cup halved mushrooms

½ cup of canned corn

3 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon pepper

Grated cheddar cheese (alternative)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions:

In a pot, add one cup of rice to one and a half cup of water. Add into that your chopped broccoli, mushroom, corn, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Give it a good stir and cover the pot. On medium heat, let the rice cook for 10 to 15 minutes. For additional taste, after switching off the stove, grate some cheese and stir it in or serve it as it is in a bowl. Enjoy!

Tuna and Rice with Soy Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

1 can of tuna

½ can of corn

2 tablespoon soy sauce

3 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

Directions:

In a pot, add one and a half cups of water to one cup of rice. Cover the pot and cook the rice on medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Then in a separate pan, pour half a can of corn and a can of tuna and cook it on medium heat for three minutes. Add into that the cooked rice, two tablespoons of soy sauce, and a tablespoon of rice vinegar. Add salt and pepper. Stir for an additional three minutes. Enjoy.

Canned Peas and Shredded Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 can sweet peas

½ cup spinach

½ cup grated mozzarella

1 whole chicken breast

4 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 clove of garlic (finely chopped)

2 pieces of bread

Directions:

In a pot, put the chicken breast to boil. Then, in a pan on medium heat, melt your butter and add the finely chopped garlic and spinach. To that, add one can of canned peas. Add half a cup of water and let it shimmer for three minutes. Then add in the dried rosemary and basil, along with the salt and pepper. Then another half cup of water and cover the pan. Take your boiled chicken and drain the water. Taking two forks, shred the chicken into bite sized pieces. Add the chicken into the pan with the peas. Add the half cup of shredded mozzarella and stir the dish for three minutes. Serve with toasted bread on the side. Enjoy!