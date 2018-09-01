VIRGO
Calm heart of the storm
Swirling winds tug at your sleeves
Let go and just dance
LIBRA
When you don’t love work
Find ways to work with your loves
Shine light in the night
SCORPIO
The patient shark waits
The school of fish will turn tail
Snap them up quickly
SAGITTARIUS
Service is healing
Outward action, inner work
Help me, help yourself
CAPRICORN
In love and learning
Collaboration is key
Risk being honest
AQUARIUS
Catalyst of change!
Descend your ivory tower
Get down and dirty
PISCES
New school year, new you
New people to discover
New avenues wait
ARIES
A waterfall, dammed
Churns with thwarted energy
Channel your passions
TAURUS
You hold many worlds
Think about the home you want
Maybe call your mom
GEMINI
Bunker down for now
All you need is what you are
Emerge with fresh hope
CANCER
Sow seeds in furrows
Growth will push you from that rut
Open to the world
LEO
Open doors beckon
Bank the hearth on back burner
Don’t burn down the house