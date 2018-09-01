VIRGO

Calm heart of the storm

Swirling winds tug at your sleeves

Let go and just dance

LIBRA

When you don’t love work

Find ways to work with your loves

Shine light in the night

SCORPIO

The patient shark waits

The school of fish will turn tail

Snap them up quickly

SAGITTARIUS

Service is healing

Outward action, inner work

Help me, help yourself

CAPRICORN

In love and learning

Collaboration is key

Risk being honest

AQUARIUS

Catalyst of change!

Descend your ivory tower

Get down and dirty

PISCES

New school year, new you

New people to discover

New avenues wait

ARIES

A waterfall, dammed

Churns with thwarted energy

Channel your passions

TAURUS

You hold many worlds

Think about the home you want

Maybe call your mom

GEMINI

Bunker down for now

All you need is what you are

Emerge with fresh hope

CANCER

Sow seeds in furrows

Growth will push you from that rut

Open to the world

LEO

Open doors beckon

Bank the hearth on back burner

Don’t burn down the house