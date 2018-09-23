LIBRA
Can’t fight this feeling
Move with Mercury’s swift wings
Tell them how you feel
SCORPIO
A breakthrough is near
Brick by brick a wall is built
Smash through the blockade
SAGITTARIUS
Your choices matter
A blunt tool makes work harder
Pierce the veil with truth
CAPRICORN
Save your resources
Smart leaders pick their battles
Wisdom is within
AQUARIUS
The answer is YES
Life, the universe, and all
Conspire to help you
PISCES
Shy woodland creatures
Human world too hard and harsh
Go slow and stay soft
ARIES
Strategic retreat
No matter how hard you try
Some days you can’t win
TAURUS
Dreamy in the sun
A turtle makes slow progress
Tuck into your shell
GEMINI
Sit back and listen
See from the passenger’s side
Jesus take the wheel
CANCER
Follow your feelings
Tribulations, tributaries
Streams flow to the sea
LEO
Beans grow to beanstalks
Giants’ castles in the clouds
Truth in fairy tales
VIRGO
Beehives in your mind
Buzzing with hopes, half baked plans
Hard work gets honey