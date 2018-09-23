LIBRA
Can’t fight this feeling
Move with Mercury’s swift wings
Tell them how you feel

SCORPIO
A breakthrough is near
Brick by brick a wall is built
Smash through the blockade

SAGITTARIUS
Your choices matter
A blunt tool makes work harder
Pierce the veil with truth

CAPRICORN
Save your resources
Smart leaders pick their battles
Wisdom is within

AQUARIUS
The answer is YES
Life, the universe, and all
Conspire to help you

PISCES
Shy woodland creatures
Human world too hard and harsh
Go slow and stay soft

ARIES
Strategic retreat
No matter how hard you try
Some days you can’t win

TAURUS
Dreamy in the sun
A turtle makes slow progress
Tuck into your shell

GEMINI
Sit back and listen
See from the passenger’s side
Jesus take the wheel

CANCER
Follow your feelings
Tribulations, tributaries
Streams flow to the sea

LEO
Beans grow to beanstalks
Giants’ castles in the clouds
Truth in fairy tales

VIRGO
Beehives in your mind
Buzzing with hopes, half baked plans
Hard work gets honey

