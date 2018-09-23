LIBRA

Can’t fight this feeling

Move with Mercury’s swift wings

Tell them how you feel

SCORPIO

A breakthrough is near

Brick by brick a wall is built

Smash through the blockade

SAGITTARIUS

Your choices matter

A blunt tool makes work harder

Pierce the veil with truth

CAPRICORN

Save your resources

Smart leaders pick their battles

Wisdom is within

AQUARIUS

The answer is YES

Life, the universe, and all

Conspire to help you

PISCES

Shy woodland creatures

Human world too hard and harsh

Go slow and stay soft

ARIES

Strategic retreat

No matter how hard you try

Some days you can’t win

TAURUS

Dreamy in the sun

A turtle makes slow progress

Tuck into your shell

GEMINI

Sit back and listen

See from the passenger’s side

Jesus take the wheel

CANCER

Follow your feelings

Tribulations, tributaries

Streams flow to the sea

LEO

Beans grow to beanstalks

Giants’ castles in the clouds

Truth in fairy tales

VIRGO

Beehives in your mind

Buzzing with hopes, half baked plans

Hard work gets honey