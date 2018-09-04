OPIRG Peterborough’s DisOrientation Week Starts September 10

While you may be getting ready for Orientation week, Ontario Public Interest Research Group (OPIRG) Peterborough is gearing up to bring you DisOrientation week 2018!

What is DisOrientation week you ask?

Well, it is a week of workshops, discussions, tours, and events that engage new and returning students, as well as the Nogojiwanong (Peterborough) community, that challenge you to think differently and focus on social and environmental justice issues. OPIRG Peterborough, which is a non-profit organization with a mission to create sustainable student and community-based engagement through research, education, and action on social and environmental justice, organizes disorientation week in collaboration with many groups and organizations in the area.

On Tuesday September 11, The Seasoned Spoon Café, which started out as an OPIRG Peterborough working group, and the Trent Vegetable Garden are hosting the “Trent Farm to Table Tour.” During the tour you’ll get to see the café, off the grid root cellar, rooftop garden, field garden, and community gardens. They’ll discuss the work they do to build an alternative food system at Trent and the ways you can get involved!

Another event you won’t want to miss is Sad Fest II hosted by Sadleir House in collaboration with OPIRG Peterborough and Peterborough Pride. On Friday September 14 from 4pm until 12am, get ready to celebrate with some incredible performances. Music, art, and an open house will all feature at this event.

We are also hosting our annual Vegan BBQ with Food Not Bombs Peterborough on Saturday September 15!

For the full list of events and details visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.