Trent Central Student Association Elections for 2020-2021 This Month

Elections for the 2020-2021 Trent Central Student Association Board of Directors are approaching! With the nominations period closing on March 6, the Association is excited to introduce candidates who will be seeking election to next year’s Board of Directors. Comprised of four paid executive positions, 12 equity-based director roles, and 17 appointed positions for representation from Trent’s Indigenous students, international students, and each of the five colleges, those on the Board represent the interests of Trent undergraduate students in the community. More information about candidates who are running will be posted once platforms are received.

This year we are hoping to increase participation in our elections by reminding members how important their votes are. The student leaders you choose to elect become responsible for the overall direction of a wide range of services, advocacy, and initiatives that directly impact your student experience at Trent. Our vision is an engaged and inquisitive electorate choosing the best candidates to guide the Association in the year ahead.

To capture this vision, the Association’s slogan for the election this year is “vote; it matters.” Simply put, there is something at stake when you vote. A vote signifies more than choosing a leader: when you vote, you are choosing a direction for the future. To better describe what we mean, the Association has designed its promotional materials to emphasize the important choice that voting presents. For our main poster, a diverse array of politicians were chosen to contrast the impacts that elections create. In summary, without endorsing any of these politicians, we have highlighted the importance of electoral choice. Please keep in mind that the candidates in our election have no affiliation with any of the leaders pictured on our materials and the Association will never endorse a candidate in its elections under any circumstances. The Association recognizes that everyone’s interpretation of what these leaders represent is very diverse and we encourage the political dialogue they generate in the leadup to our own elections.

If you are interested in obtaining more information about the 2020-2021 Elections, please visit our website at trentcentral.ca/elections for more information or contact tcsaelections@trentu.ca. Remember to vote! It matters!