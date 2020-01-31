Trent Buses: Overcrowded Mornings Stressing Everyone Out

A quick study of randomly chosen students was conducted on January 23 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Bata bus stop. The issues in question, asked students who actively use the Trent bus system, were focused on overcrowding on buses, the behaviour of bus drivers, and suggested changes to the system. 100 percent of students surveyed said that they had not witnessed any inappropriate or unprofessional behaviour on the part of Trent bus drivers. Some compared the Trent bus system to larger cities like Kingston and Toronto, where bus drivers were said to frequently be rude, unreasonable, and generally not very nice.

Most students surveyed said that the morning buses for classes running from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. were often overcrowded. For anyone who takes these morning buses, this is a recurring fact; with some students waiting at bus stops being told that there is no room available, so they must wait for the next bus. As well, many students pointed out that there should be more buses available from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., as evening classes have become more popular recently and some find it frustrating to wait 20 minutes for another bus in the cold, dark winter semester.

As for changes, students suggested that there should be increased bus activity during evenings, mornings, and weekends, as many students depend on the buses to get from campus residence to jobs and vice versa. The highest demand is for more buses between 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for those crowded morning trips. For those who are skipped over at bus stops, mostly located at Parkhill and beyond, even though they are on time, being late to class is a constant struggle. When asked about opinions on the new route change for West Bank morning buses, 100 percent of students said that the bypassing of the traffic jams at the University drive entrance (near Blackburn Hall) is unnecessary and does not result in any gained time.

All in all, however, students are reluctant to complain about the Trent bus system. They are quite content with how things are, if only the city would throw in a few more buses here and there to make up for the increased student population during the last year or so at Trent.

For those who don’t know, the Trent Bus Pass that full-time undergraduate students are entitled to at the start of each academic year is a part of the Trent Central Student Association (TCSA) levy fees and costs nearly $300 per year. A digital pass was implemented in 2019 and is an easier way to carry your bus pass with you, as long as you remember to charge your phone!