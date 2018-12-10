As reader of this newspaper, I hope you enjoy Arthur’s last issue of 2018. It has been an immense honour to be co-editor of Arthur with Leina for the 53rd volume of this publication. Having held the position over the past four months, it is clear why the Arthur community is so special.

With my passion to pursue education in the future, Arthur is certainly a learning experience. It is a place to grow and learn, and to be given the opportunity to fulfill a position that would normally require studying journalism and several years of experience. Being a part-time staff writer for the university newspaper, then going to edit that very publication after a bachelors of arts in psychology? My 18-year-old self would have laughed horrifically at that idea. However, Arthur is not just any publication. It is the Trent University and Peterborough-Nogojiwanong Independent Student Press. It is the newspaper of this community, for the students and by the students.

Before reading page three because of how cheesy this editorial is, I write with the utmost honesty and pride. The Trent-Peterborough-Nogojiwanong community has really allowed me to thrive as a person, and seize opportunities that I otherwise would never have thought of pursuing.

Moving to Peterborough-Nogojiwanong five years ago was a blessing in disguise. Coming from such a cosmopolitan city like Cairo, the culture shock was truer than true. Admittedly, this city surprises you. It is the sense of community, and the ability to truly feel change is possible. Given that change is inevitable, a positive and productive change within the community is an empowering experience, one that is taken for granted at times.

Beginning the year with Arthur I was hoping to create a platform where the diversity of student voices can be heard within the ink of these pages. Hoping that this has happened, part of Arthur’s new year’s resolution is to continue to provide that service, and learning even more from the experience. Arthur has successfully integrated academics as part of the paper by collaborating with professor Joshua Synenko from the cultural studies course, and we’re hoping to continue expanding and integrating academic opportunities for students in Arthur, and provide the rewarding feeling of getting published! It is a tremendous opportunity to get the chance to publish your work, even if it’s “just” in your university newspaper.

Given this stressful time of year, I would like to leave students with advice. As a Trent alumnus, seize the opportunities presented to you at Trent and in this wonderful city! Take the chance to shine and be involved in university and college groups. Immerse yourself in your major and academics, enjoy your readings and all the access you have to research (pay-walls suck, shit is expensive). Whilst it might not seem enjoyable in the moment, because you need to read an article simply to finish that 2000-word essay, take the time to enjoy your degree and student life. Whatever comes after that, it will be fine. Just go with the flow, anywhere the wind blows.