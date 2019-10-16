Letter to the Editors, Volume 54 Issue 7: Skinner’s Truck Says it All

October 16, 2019 Letters to The Editors National, Opinion, Politics

Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash.

Can a man whose vehicle looks like this – note the tailpipes – be responsible when it comes to policy and change regarding the climate crisis?

A black truck, allegedly belonging to Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Peterborough-Kawartha Michael Skinner. Photo accompanied by an anonymous letter to the editors.

– Anonymous

Post Views: 25
About Letters to The Editors 71 Articles
Letters to the Editors are compiled under this user account. Each letter is signed by the writer where applicable.